|
|
Jo Ann Dorff
Jan 4, 1934 - May 31, 2019
Saratoga
We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Jo Ann, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on May 31, 2019. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched, especially her husband of 64 years, Richard, her children; Meri Coleman (Michael), Gary Dorff (Lani), Debbie Cantelmo (John), and her 4 grandchildren; Kayla Tierney, Kevin Coleman, and Joey and Cori Cantelmo.
Jo Ann loved to travel, enjoyed the beach, going out to lunch, and enjoying a fine glass of Rombauer Chardonnay. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies and apple pies. She was an expert seamstress, and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
View the online memorial for Jo Ann Dorff
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from June 4 to June 7, 2019