Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
(408) 257-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Dorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Dorff


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Ann Dorff Obituary
Jo Ann Dorff
Jan 4, 1934 - May 31, 2019
Saratoga
We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Jo Ann, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on May 31, 2019. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched, especially her husband of 64 years, Richard, her children; Meri Coleman (Michael), Gary Dorff (Lani), Debbie Cantelmo (John), and her 4 grandchildren; Kayla Tierney, Kevin Coleman, and Joey and Cori Cantelmo.
Jo Ann loved to travel, enjoyed the beach, going out to lunch, and enjoying a fine glass of Rombauer Chardonnay. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies and apple pies. She was an expert seamstress, and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.


View the online memorial for Jo Ann Dorff
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from June 4 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
Download Now