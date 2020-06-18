Joan AndersonMar 11, 1931 - April 23, 2020Palo AltoJoan Bledsoe Anderson passed away on the night of April 23, 2020. She was born in 1931 in Sweetwater, Texas, the elder daughter of John Weibush Bledsoe and Clara Belle (Willis) Bledsoe. Joan spent her early years surrounded by her beloved extended family in Sweetwater. She, her younger sister Ann, and parents spent Joan's primary school years moving around the country as her father opened factories for the US Gypsum Company, including stints in Florida, Staten Island, NY and elsewhere. Her family finally settled in Hinsdale, Illinois where Joan spent her high school years. She then attended Ripon College for two years where she met B. Michael Anderson, the man she remained married to for 65 years up until the time of her death. Joan followed her soon-to-be husband out west, to Palo Alto, California where she taught a year of kindergarten before marrying Mike and starting and raising a family in Saratoga, California.Joan/Mom/Gramie threw herself into her role as a mother, a grandmother and ultimately as a great-grandmother. She attended endless birthday parties, graduations, sporting events, band concerts and major life events, always wanting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to know that they were special and loved. Even up until the very end, Joan was planning ways that her five great-grandchildren might know that she knew them, loved them, and believed in their future. Joan's deep Christian faith was an important part of her life and led her to be very involved in various churches over the years (which she claimed she could pick out immediately by the feeling she got in the church parking lot) and spent many years sharing Bible stories with children from cultures and demographics different from her own.Joan Anderson's true legacy however, while not likely to be captured in history books of the time, is ineffably written in the lives of her three children (Susan Watkins, Jill Hait, and Mike Anderson), her ten grandchildren, and her five great- grandchildren. Unconditional love, steadfast loyalty, and unshakeable belief in the goodness of the individuals who comprised her family – this was her life's great work. She did not espouse any particular theory of love or articulate any particular technic or agenda. She simply made sure that those who were important to her felt her unwavering, persistent love and support. For her, love was not a means to an end, but the end unto itself. She could not imagine a world where her family was not or did not feel unconditionally loved, and as a result, her family cannot imagine that world either.Joan's greatest desire in life was always simply that everyone could be together, in the same room if possible. Ironically, the sustaining, unremittent support and love she gave to all of her family worked at cross purposes to that. The atmosphere of love and support enabled her children and grand-children to thrive, grow and pursue their lives wherever that took them. Today they are disbursed across the country, and they are forever marked by their experience of her love for them, sad in her passing, and filled with gratitude for her presence and influence in their lives.