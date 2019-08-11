Mercury News Obituaries
|
Joan Burns Lynch


1935 - 2019
Joan Burns Lynch
Joan Burns Lynch
July 29, 1935 - August 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joan Lynch was born on July 29, 1935 to Charles and Mildred Byerly. She was raised on an egg ranch in San Martin, California in the company of two sisters, two brothers, a variety of animals, and countless thousands of chickens. Joan's defining characteristics were unchanged in all of her 84 years. She was, first and foremost, a caretaker of others, devoting all of her time and energy to the support and nurturing of those around her. Of equal importance in Joan's life was her identity as a twin to her sister Jean. To know either of them was to know both of them.
Her precious life ended on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Gatos, in the presence of loved ones.
Joan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Annemarie, her adoring grandchildren Gabriele and Michael, her twin sister Jean, and myriad nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the at .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
