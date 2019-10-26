|
Joan Daine
April 11, 1931- Oct. 13, 2019
Cupertino
Joan Daine, was raised in a small town, Forest River, North Dakota, where everyone knew everyone. In college, Joan was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. When she and her friends all moved to the big city of Los Angeles, she met her husband Voyd Daine. In 1960, they moved to Los Altos, CA and had 3 daughters. Joan and Voyd were married 32 yr. until he passed on in 1991. Joan loved going to watch her grandchildren in their sports competitions. Basketball, baseball, soccer, swimming, volleyball- you name it, she was there cheering on the sidelines. Joan was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. View and she belonged to the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Voyd Daine, her sister Wilma Hurd, and her very special friend, Phil Crill. She is survived by her daughters: Drew Vranicar (Mark), of Santa Clara, Barbara Matsuoka, (Rich) of Santa Clara, and Sally Abbott (Gary), of Reno Nevada; her grandchildren Erin Bryan (Andy), of Richmond Virginia, Neil Vranicar, of San Diego, Ryan Matsuoka (Ladyann), of Danville, and Daren Matsuoka (Allie) of Campbell.
The Celebration of Joan's Life will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Sunny View Manor Cupertino, Ca.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019