Joan E. Bohnett
June 13, 1942-Feb 21, 2020
San Jose
Joan E. Bohnett, age 77, passed at home in San Jose, CA. Joan is survived by her cousins Gayle Gribbin, Loren Bohnett & many friends. She graduated from SJSU with a degree in teaching and enjoyed a long career with the Fremont School District. Joan will be remembered for her hours of volunteering to preserve the history of San Jose and Willow Glen. There will be a reception on March 29 from 2pm to 4pm at History Park San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020