Joan Ellen MontgomeryJan. 6, 1934 - April 28, 2020Resident of Los AltosJoan Ellen Montgomery was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 6, 1934. She died in Los Altos, California on April 28, 2020 at age 86. Joan lived at a wonderful community, Bridgepoint. Born in Brooklyn, Joan's family moved to Washington DC when both her parents were hired to work for the federal government. She graduated from Anacostia High School and attended George Washington University, earning her bachelor's degree in American Studies. Joan was an adventurous soul, traveling on her own to Europe in the early 1960's, on an ocean liner. She spent time in Italy, Greece, and France over the course of a month. Joan enjoyed European culture firsthand, getting to see the art she had always held a passion for, but had only seen in books. While traveling, she formed many friendships and was welcomed into their homes. Upon her return, Joan served as an assistant to Roger Mudd at CBS. She went on to do research at both The Washington Post and The Library of Congress, which fueled her desire to pursue her Master's in Library Science. Accepted into UC Berkeley's program, Joan chose the more affordable degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her future husband, K. Leon Montgomery. Their courtship evolved rapidly, launched by an election against each other for graduate school class president with a bet for dinner on the line: the winner had to take the loser out to dinner. Leon bought Joan dinner, and nine months later they were engaged on a Valentine's day to remember.On June 5, 1965 Joan and Leon were married. They were blessed with four children: Michael J. (Elizabeth Pipoly) of Dayton, Ohio, Julie E. of Palo Alto, California, Jason (Anh Truong) New York City and Laura R. of Lawrence, Kansas. Joan loved her grand-children Jacob, Daniel, and Kathryn of Dayton and Jackson and Cecilia of New York City. Her children and grandchildren gave Joan great joy as did all the people who worked and lived at BridgePoint.Joan was very passionate about art, theatre, music and politics. She instilled these same passions in her children, grandchildren, and her friends at BridgePoint. Joan thrived at BridgePoint, being able to continue her education in art class, travel class, and poetry class where she was both student and author. It is an understatement to say that she will be missed.Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, Leonard and Rose Lief and by her husband K. Leon Montgomery. She is survived by her children and their families, and by her brother Don and his sons. Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Valley – San Jose, CA. Joan will be interred in Pittsburgh, PA at Queen of Heaven cemetery sometime this fall.The Montgomery Family is grateful to all who cared for Joan. "We love you Joan! Bye for now!"