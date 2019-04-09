Joan Ercolini

May 2, 1941 - April 4, 2019

San Jose, CA

Joan A. Ercolini passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 59 years, "Dago" Ed Ercolini. She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Ercolini in 1982. She is survived by her children Michael and his wife Tammy, Roger and his wife Kim (deceased 2016). Joan shared a deep affection for her children and grandchildren, always looking forward to the next baby to hold. Her grandchildren Michelle, Cassandra, Karl, Jonathan, Holly, Sara, Madaline, Audra, Devin, Cody and Brianna will miss her greatly. Many wonderful stories of Joan will be shared with her great-grandchildren Donovan, Connor, Roran, Isabella and due in June another sweet baby girl. Joan's love and kindness extended beyond her immediate family with many friends calling her "Mom" and "Grandma". As Joan's loving husband "Dago" Ed says, "She had a ton of friends".

Joan enjoyed several hobbies and would host gatherings with friends and family to work on miniatures, rubber stamps, greeting cards, photo albums and many more arts and crafts. When you came to visit there would always be a puzzle or project on the dining room table where she would invite you to join in the fun. Joan shared her passion of Nintendo, Pokemon, Star Wars and much more with all the children that grew up around her. Her favorite pastime was watching a movie in the evenings with her husband "Dago" Ed.

Family and friends will gather at the Chapel of Flowers, 900 South 2nd Street, San Jose on Friday, April 12th at noon for services immediately followed by a reception, location TBD.

Chapel of the Flowers

900 South 2nd Street





