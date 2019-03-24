Joan Frances Ward

Oct. 10, 1929 – March 19, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Joan Ward passed away on March 19, 2019. Joan was born in Joliet, IL and resided in San Jose since 1972. Joan earned her A.A. degree from San Jose City College in 1978 and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from San Jose State in 1980 and completed the coursework for her Masters in Technical Writing. Joan also earned a Non-Profit Management Certificate from San Jose State in 1997. She was a lifetime member of Phi Kappa Phi. Joan was an avid football fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a season ticket holder of the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park and Levi Stadium. She was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes.

Besides being a homemaker, she was a dedicated volunteer with Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen for over 25 years. In addition to serving in their soup kitchen, she also wrote and edited their news newsletter for several years which raised thousands of dollars for the organization and served on their Board of Directors. After her husband died in 1999, she set up a memorial fund in his honor at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo which sent the Happy Hollow Education Department out to elementary schools and kids to their camps. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St Christopher's Church in San Jose and helped run the book booth at their annual parish festival.

Joan is survived by her two daughters, Maureen and Tricia, and son Brian, and grandchildren Chris, Grant, Genevieve, Michelle, and Lola. She was predeceased by her husband Jim and son David.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass at 10:00am on Thursday, March 28th at St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Loaves & Fishes, 1534 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112 or to the Happy Hollow Foundation 748 Story Rd, San Jose, CA 95112.





View the online memorial for Joan Frances Ward Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary