Joan Hammer
August 30, 1922 - October 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Our beloved matriarch died peacefully at home at the age of 97 of congestive heart failure. She was a warm, wise, kind, caring woman who radiated love and brought out the best in all who knew and loved her.
Joan Patricia Woodward was born in Victoria, BC to Jesse Woodward and Marie Ord Rowe, great-grandniece of General Edward Ord and a direct descendant of Britain's King George IV and Marie Fitzherbert. Joan's lifelong love of learning and the English language came from her mother, who taught school for half a century while running the family ranch in Watsonville. Joan graduated from Watsonville High School and earned a degree in journalism from UC Berkeley.
In 1947, Joanie met Henry Hammer at a beach party. After a whirlwind romance, they were married that winter and settled in Henry's native San Jose, where their children Dan and Betsy were born.
In the 1950s, Joan and Henry were active in civil rights (Valley Committee on Open Housing) and public education (Better Education Committee). Henry was also a JFK delegate to the 1960 Democratic convention, a candidate for California state assembly, and co-founder of the California Democratic Clubs with Alan Cranston. Following Henry's untimely death in 1963, Joan raised her two children and later worked as a publicist for the San Jose Museum of Art.
Beginning in the late 1960s, Joan became active in the antiwar and prisoners' rights movements. She made her home a salon where a large and diverse assortment of activists, artists, and interesting characters congregated. She was known as a brilliant conversationalist, not only for her wide-ranging interests but for her keen interest in all her guests, making each feel honored and admired. This atmosphere was extended far and wide as Joan maintained decades-long correspondences via letter with friends across the globe.
Joan played a key role in the political careers of two San Jose mayors, her neighbor Janet Gray Hayes and her sister-in-law Susan Hammer. During this era (1974-98), San Jose was known as the feminist capital of America.
Joan adored her family. She maintained a strong relationship with her mother until Marie's death in 1994 at age 100. She happily helped raise her granddaughter and in the last few decades of her life took great pride in her role as a great-grandmother. She was known for her uncanny ability to create a sense of family for others and acted as a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. She was a crossword puzzle aficionado and became an avid Warriors and Giants fan.
Joan was able to stay in her home throughout her long life, largely thanks to the compassionate care of her granddaughter, Gea Carr (and later Gea's husband, David Adams), who helped her maintain a life filled with many loving visitors. They survive her along with her children, Dan Hammer and Betsy Carr; her great-granddaughter, Birtu Belete; Dan's wife, Shelley, and stepdaughter, Sara Kelly; Joan's beloved in-laws, Phil and Susan Hammer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joan's unparalleled spirit and positivity will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joan Hammer Letter-Writing Project at Hammer Montessori School. Make checks payable to Hammer Montessori Foundation 1610 Bird Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 (501c3 Tax ID: 27-2542742).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019