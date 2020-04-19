|
Joan Lee Keeler Curtice
Resident of San Jose
On March 5, 2020, Joan Curtice passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Joan is the daughter of Fred and Mary Keeler of Grand Rapids, MI and her birth mother Minnie Gibson Decator of Hersey, MI. Joan loved her family deeply. Joan's second love was teaching children. Joan taught in the Campbell Union Elementary School District for several decades and tutored long into her retirement. Joan is survived by her cousin Jackie Howe, siblings Violet Lentz, Mike Decator and Norma Day, and children Gerry (Corey) Fong, Robert (Esther) Curtice, James (Debra) Curtice, Dan Butler, and Mary (Mike) Chyzy. She was the proud grandmother of Wing (Kava), Mei (Kevin), Blane, Keeler, Quintin, Christine (Jim), Carrissa (Rick), Michelle, and Kimberly; and great grandmother to Helio, Derek, Morgan, Tristan, Ashlynn, Rory, and Harper. Joan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a generous, loving woman and gifted teacher. Her love of music, travel and playful sense of humor live on in her family.
Services to be held at a later date at United Church of Christ, 6581 Camden Ave., San Jose, CA 95120
Donations may be made to Heifer International in Joan's honor
Heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html
