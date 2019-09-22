|
Joan Marie Ratti
Aug. 25, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Joan Marie Ratti passed away on Thursday, August 15th, after a brave battle with cancer. She was a true friend to all who knew her and more active than most half her age.
Joan was born in San Francisco, CA and graduated from Presentation High School. After graduation she went to work for Bank of America as a teller where she met Bob Ratti as a customer. She married Bob in 1961 and soon after moved to San Mateo to live and raise their family. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1977 when she went to work for her brother to help manage his glass shop. Eventually, she went back to work for Bank of America and worked there until her retirement. In retirement, Joan's focus was on her family and friends. She made it to most of her granddaughters' sporting events and celebrated everyone's birthday with a special dinner.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bob; devoted sons: Robert & Amy Ratti of Belmont and Joseph & Emily Ratti of San Mateo; and granddaughters: Isabella, Julia & Olivia. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic & Edith Dallara of San Francisco, and her brother, Edward Dallara of Portola Valley. Joan's gregarious and active spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, September 28th, at 11am at St. Gregory Church, 28th & Hacienda St. in San Mateo.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019