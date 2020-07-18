Joan ShogrenJuly 5, 1932-June 15, 2020Resident of SaratogaOn June 15th, 2020 Joan (Reynolds) Shogren, longtime resident of the Bay Area, passed away peacefully in her Saratoga residence with family at hand. She was 87.Joan was born July 5th, 1932 in Mount Vernon, WA to Bob and Twila Reynolds. She wed Paul Shogren in 1957. They settled in San Jose along with Paul's son David.Joan graduated from Mount Vernon's Union High School in 1950 and later earned a degree in chemistry at SJSU.Joan was a professional photographer while still in high school and until she entered college, doing occasional work for newspapers in Mount Vernon WA and in Grants Pass OR. In the 1970s she installed a dark room in her home and began selling and exhibiting her art photography around the Bay Area.In the '60s and '70s Joan was integral to the experimental "New College" at SJSU. With her typical creativity and boundless energy, she was a whirlwind of activity, an ultra-organized administrator and an almost magical problem solver, helping students and professors alike.She worked as a graphic designer, creating logos and images for many South Bay businesses, including San Jose's Camera One Theatre and Eulipia Restaurant.Joan was also a pioneer in the field of computer art. In 1963 while working at San Jose State, she suggested that a computer could create a picture if provided with the "rules of art". Her vision, with help from computer programmers, resulted in the world's first showing of computer-generated art, at the Spartan Bookstore. She later collaborated to create the very first computer clip art, branded as ClickArt, for Macintosh computers in 1984.An origami enthusiast, Joan was always looking for a piece of paper that she could manipulate. She created intricate geometric shapes from carefully selected paper, visualizing a finished object and making it happen.Her paper folding skills were not limited to artistic projects. When Eastridge Mall opened in 1971 she deemed its 3rd floor balcony the perfect launching place to test the aerodynamics of her paper airplane designs, with her young niece and nephews as delighted co-pilots.Joan encouraged those around her to pursue their interests without fear for what they "should" be doing. This included supporting her step-son's decision to drop out of high school and pursue a career in music. David would become a founding member of The Doobie Brothers.Joan Shogren was a brilliant woman with a no-nonsense personality, loved by all. She found time to mentor and teach adult education classes. Joan will be forever remembered for her combination of creativity and wit.Joan is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband Paul of 50 years (2007), her sister Janice (2017), and her step-son David (1999).Joan Shogren's final arrangements were handled by the Neptune Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research. A celebration of life will be forthcoming.