Joan Walkling
78
Morgan Hill
Joan Nora Walkling, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 8th, at the age of 78. Joan was born on January 5, 1942 to John and Edna Wakeham in Winnipeg, Canada. In her youth, Joan was an accomplished pianist and violin player and enjoyed playing the piano into her adult years. At the age of 21, Joan traveled to the California Bay Area from Canada to begin a career as a secretary. She met James (Jim) Walkling, a Lockheed Engineer, and they married on June 22, 1963. Joan and Jim were happily married for 48 years and had 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Joan and Jim retired and spent many happy years living in Atascadero and Brentwood California. In retirement Joan enjoyed singing in her church choir, attending bible study and traveling.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents John and Edna Wakeham, and her husband of 48 years James Walkling. Joan is survived by her children and their spouses: Nancy and John Testa, Kerry and Chris Vogel and James and Cathleen Walkling and her grandchildren Andrew, Jacob and Hannah Testa, Sarah, Jessica and Samuel Vogel and Emma and Grace Walkling.
Joan was a beautiful and special soul and will be remembered and missed by all those that knew her. She was kind, thoughtful, gracious, and spiritual. Joan lived life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures of life, spending time with her grandchildren and her many close friends, singing, or having a nice cup of tea. Her mind and body are at peace and her family will remember her with love, joy and happiness. A celebration of Joan's life will be planned for a future date
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020