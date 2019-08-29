|
Joan Webenbauer
May 10, 1931 - August 23, 2019
Morgan Hill
Joan died peacefully at her daughter's San Jose home last week surrounded by family and friends. Joan was predeceased by Tom Webenbauer, her loving husband of 53 years. She was the proud and loving mother of Douglas (Cindy), Christine (John Mittlestead), Karen Minteer and Steven. She was grandmother to 9 children.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 7, at 2:00 at the Morgan Hill Presbyterian Church, 16970 DeWitt Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 29, 2019