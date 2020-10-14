JoAnn Caruso Syvertson
July 14, 1936 - Oct. 2, 2020
Placerville, originally San Jose, CA
On Friday, October 2, 2020, JoAnn Caruso Syvertson, loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend passed away at the age of 84. JoAnn was born on July 14, 1936 to Joseph and Marie Caruso in San Jose California. She was raised with her two brothers, Salvador (deceased) and Raymond in San Jose. She graduated from San Jose High School and went on to be married two times, have one daughter, Lynn and granddaughter, Lexi and with her second marriage to Clarence "Sy" Syvertson a step daughter, Marguerite and grandchildren, Jacob and Jamie.
JoAnn had an amazing love for life. When she decided she wanted to travel she co-founded a travel agency, Fair Oaks Travel, and traveled the world. She loved playing all kinds of games but mostly card games like bridge, cribbage, and gin rummy. Some of her other passions included square dancing, golfing, knitting, needlepoint and collecting paperweights. She also loved to throw special events and parties for her family and friends at the Saratoga Oaks and Saratoga Country Club.
She also loved to give back with both time and money. She provided her time to many organizations including the Foothill Club and Montalvo. She also was a large sponsor for the San Jose Arts (theater and symphony), Monterey Bay Aquarium, Red Cross, Alzheimer's Association
and the ASPCA just to name a few.
With her larger-than-life personality she was always able to make people smile and feel special. Now she's been laid to rest with the love of her life Sy Syvertson at the Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga and we know she'll be kicking up her heals, telling lots of funny and bawdy jokes, and making her loved ones in heaven smile.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Alzheimer's Association
at JoAnn's tribute page https://act.alz.org/goto/joannsyvertson
.
