JoAnn Harvey
June 11, 1935-November 1, 2019
Clovis, California
JoAnn June Harvey, 84, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa.
She moved to San Jose, California in 1960. She was a secretary for the Campbell Adult Education Program until retirement. She later moved to Gilroy, California then resided in Clovis, California.
She is survived by her three children; James Harvey, Carolyn Harvey and Diane Boulware, six grandchildren; Matthew, Alexandria, Samantha, Colton, Christopher and Michel, three great grandchildren; Tommy, Layla and Asher. Also survived by sister; Linda Cook.
Preceded in death by husband; Jack Harvey and brother; John Calhoun.
Services will be in Des Moines, Iowa at Laurel Hill Cemetery in the spring of 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019