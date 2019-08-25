|
JoAnn Ortega
May 8, 2019 - Aug. 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
JoAnn passed away peacefully at home on August 12 after complications from Parkinson's Disease. She touched so many lives with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
She was born in San Jose, CA to Dominic Mercurio and Theresa Ignoffo and graduated from James Lick High School, class of 1959.
JoAnn enjoyed a 35 year career with the Santa Clara County. She was a long time fan of the San Francisco Giants and the San Jose Sharks.
JoAnn is survived by her devoted children, Michael Ortega and Sandra Ortega and her grandson, Dillon Robert Sunbury of San Jose.
Her generous, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019