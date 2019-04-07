Joann Paquette

Sept. 26, 1932 - March 5, 2019

Saratoga

Joann Paquette was born Sept. 26, 1932 in Seminole Oklahoma to Alvin and Lillie. She passed away peacefully at home in Saratoga on March 5, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Joann was a devoted sister, wife and mother. She was married to Raymond Paquette (deceased) for 54 years. Joann is survived by her five children Sharon Wozinski, Phillip, John (Susan), Shelly (Frank) Nye and Richard, along with her beloved nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her niece Diane Cummans and many nieces and nephews.

Joann loved being a home maker, a wife to her true love Raymond and raising her Family. She was an excellent cook of the Paquette Family's favorite dishes, including fresh bread and rolls. Joann had faith in the Lord, was very loving and a beautiful person with a quick wit. She will surely be missed.

Burial services will be private with a celebration of life scheduled later, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .





