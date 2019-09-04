|
|
Joann Smith
Native of San Jose
Beloved mother Joann A. Smith (Jo), born 1/10/29 passed away peacefully 7/21/19. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, and is greatly missed by her daughters Sherri J. Sliter & Stacy K. Smith, son Scott M. Smith, grandchildren Kelly (Robt) Brogan & Scott (Christy) Sliter, great grandchildren, Cole Bailey, Jason Brogan, Kendall Sliter and Kassidy Sliter & her long-time caregiver, Jean Moala. A Celebration of Life for both Milt & Joann with family & close friends will be held in the near future.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019