JoAnn Vasquez

February 3, 1939 - April 26, 2019

Los Angeles

Dr. JoAnn Vasquez, professor and educator, aged 80, passed into eternal life peacefully on April 26, 2019. After high school she entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) order where she remained a member of the lay community for her entire life and served as a board member.

She earned a PhD degree from Claremont Graduate University and joined the faculty at Santa Clara University where she enjoyed a 28 year career, first as an associate professor in the Counseling Psychology and Education Department. She went on to earn increasing roles of responsibility including Dean of that department and the first female Associate Provost. She authored grants that garnered significant funds for various programs, but was equally dedicated to mentoring students. Her unfailing generosity, loyalty, keen intellect and love of life will be truly missed by all those who knew her and experienced her commitment to helping others.

She is predeceased by her husband of 30 years, James E. Sweeters. Interment was private at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery alongside her husband. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Santa Clara Mission Church, 11 am on Saturday, May 25. Donations in her honor can be made to the IHM Community, 5515 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles. CA 90028





View the online memorial for JoAnn Vasquez Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary