Joanne B. DeLozier
May 11, 1931 - December 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Joanne B. DeLozier passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 88. Born and raised in Gilroy, CA. In 1951 she met and married the love of her life, Joe, in the Chapel at the University of Maryland. They settled down in San Jose and were very active in the Santa Clara community. Joanne and Joe were inseparable. In 1955 Joe purchased Peterson's Insurance Agency in Santa Clara. Joanne worked side by side with Joe for over 50 years, when she wasn't being the Den mother for the Cub Scouts or team Mom for her son's baseball teams. They were together 24/7, working and traveling the world, from safari 's to over 30 cruises. She loved, music, boating, traveling, but most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by Joseph DeLozier (2008), and is survived by her son's, Phil, Dave (Heidi), grandchildren, Robbie, Jamie (AJ), and great-grandson AJ.
We would like to invite all her family and friends to a celebration of her life, Jan. 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. at David's Restaurant and Banquet, 5131 Stars and Strips Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95954.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020