Joanne Brice

Novemebr 1942 - April 2019

Los Gatos

Joanne Marie Brice, founder of Blossom Hill Crafts in Los Gatos and teacher and mentor to thousands of potters throughout northern California, died on April 11 in Los Gatos. Joanne was a native San Franciscan born to Walter and Lillian (Antonini) Brice on November 2, 1942 at St. Luke's Hospital and then baptized at St. Peter and Paul Church in North Beach. She graduated from Marin Catholic High School and in 1965 from San Francisco State College. Soon thereafter she began a teaching career at Holy Cross High School in Mountain View.

While teaching high school Joanne took a pottery class and quickly fell in love with the craft. She started Blossom Hill Crafts in 1970 with two potters wheels, one electric kiln and 12 students. After several years she left teaching at Holy Cross altogether and began to grow Blossom Hill Crafts into what would become one of the largest private pottery studio and school in northern California. Over the years Joanne has had a major impact on Bay Area ceramics and has taught many thousands to throw on the potter's wheel. (The studio continues on now under Joanne's business partner David Johanson.)

Joanne was predeceased by her parents and her sister Arlene McNay. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Terry McNay, Scott McNay, Tammi Cohen, Brett McNay and Ellen Basile.

Joanne was a long-time member of the History Club of Los Gatos. She served several terms as a club officer and was instrumental in helping the organization raise tens of thousands of dollars for local charities. A memorial will be held at the History Club, 123 Los Gatos Blvd, on Sunday, May 5 at 11AM. Donations in Joanne's memory may be sent to the History Club of Los Gatos, PO Box 901, Los Gatos 95031.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 27, 2019