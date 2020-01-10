|
|
Joanne Crum
Sept. 28, 1935 - Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Joanne descended from some of the early Salinas Portuguese families. She grew up in Salinas and attended Salinas Schools graduating from Salinas High School in 1952. Shortly thereafter, becoming a homemaker to her husband and four children.
She was a longtime lover of horses and the Salinas Rodeo and was Rodeo Queen in 1952. Joanne loved reading and the Los Gatos Library, where she volunteered for years. Additionally, she enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and entertaining family and friends.
She leaves many friends from around the Central Coast area, as well as her 4 children, Rod Carlsen, Melanie Kennedy, Kim Richion, Carrie Carlsen; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was later married to Don Crum. They loved to travel exploring new places and meeting people along the way.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 1 at The Terraces of Los Gatos, 800 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Friends of the Los Gatos Library or the Terraces Benevolent Fund.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020