Joanne Lorraine Thompson

December 17, 1938 - January 22, 2019

San Jose

A long-time resident of San Jose passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2019. She was born in Watsonville on December 17, 1938. She moved to San Jose as a young girl and graduated from San Jose High School in 1956.

Joanne was a devoted, selfless and loving mother. Her children's well-being and happiness were paramount to her.

After raising her three children, Joanne entered the workforce in human resources as a benefits administrator. She was a dedicated employee and thrived in her profession.

Joanne is survived by her sister Maryanne Ludwick, her three children, Kimberley Andrews, Cynthia Thompson and Scott Thompson; grandchildren, Steven Andrews, Ashlee, Michael and Emily Thompson and two greatgrandchildren Aria and Alivia Thompson. She is also survived by her niece, Linda Augustine. She will be reunited with many loved ones on her next journey.

Joanne and her family were blessed with the most wonderful caregivers; Netsanet (Nessie) Wassie, Elizabeth Esquivel and Marmen Mendoza.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Life Springs Hospice Care

510.623.1561





