Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Los Altos, CA
Joanne Marie Elliott (Jo) Noll


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Joanne Marie Elliott (Jo) Noll Obituary
Joanne (Jo) Marie Elliott Noll
April 13, 1930 - March 2, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Cherished wife, mother, sister, grammy, and teacher, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2nd.
Jo was born in Alamosa, Colorado, and was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Charles Elliott. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jack; her children, Kris (Alex) Ingram, Chuck Noll, Lorrie Noll; and grandchildren, Brooke (Alex) Jigger, Tyler Ingram, Brayton and Caitlin Noll, and Connor and Aidan Wood. Jo is also survived by her brother, Dr. Charles Robert (Mary Therese) Elliott, and her sister, Mary Michele (George) Kerin, her treasured nieces and her nephew.
Jo loved her family and was deeply devoted to them. The life she lived in Los Altos with Jack and her three children was a blessed one. She loved to travel, snow ski, and read. She was a woman of many gifts and she was dedicated to her career as a revered elementary school teacher for over 35 years. She touched many lives through her commitment to Catholic education at St. Simon School, and will be remembered fondly for her dedication to education.
Jo's Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory with a donation to the Jo Noll Scholarship Fund. Please send donations to: St. Simon Catholic Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos, CA. 94024


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
