Joanne Mary Phillips

October 26, 1959 - June 29, 2019

Joanne Mary Phillips, beloved life partner of Donald Root, she leaves behind 6 siblings and their families, Don and their 4 cats, and a network of all whom she's touched.

Born in Rochester, NY, to Geraldine and Elmer Phillips, she was raised in San Jose, attending St. Christopher's parochial school and Willow Glen HS. She graduated from SJSU with a degree in Administration of Justice.

A dedicated career public servant for more than 35 years, she was a 911 dispatcher for Santa Clara County and the City of Mountain View for many years before moving to Sacramento to join the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, advancing to the position of Senior Emergency Services Coordinator assigned to the agency's Southern Region and working out of San Diego.

Joanne loved Don, her family and friends, Hawaii, cats, bad puns, music and moose. She had no official super powers, but she still managed to be a super-hero and save many lives in her own way.

A celebration of Joanne's life will be held July 27, 1-3:30 p.m. at Las Palmas Park in Sunnyvale. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-celebration-of-life-for-joanne-phillps-tickets-64874713013

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to one of Joanne's favorite charities, Cat House on the Kings, https://www.cathouseonthekings.com/, a rescue/adoption no-kill shelter.





View the online memorial for Joanne Mary Phillips Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 11, 2019