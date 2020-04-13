|
Joanne Sim (Courtney-Eades)
Dec. 06 1948- April 04 2020
Austel, Georgia
At 71 years old she leaves behind her children Jason Courtney, Guy Courtney, Katie Filson and Brian Eades. Her grandchildren Kyle Courtney, Kalel Courtney, Marina Courtney, Thomas Courtney, Madeline Filson, John Filson. Her siblings Tom Sim, Margaret Hokeness, Janice Tracy and brothers-in-law Steve. Joanne was born in Vancouver Canada and raised in Los Gatos,CA., the daughter of Tom Sim and Isobel Prinn (deceased). Joanne attended Los Gatos High School before entering the service industry were her unique personality and flair for life was enjoyed most.
Sadly due to current events no service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider a donation in Joanne's name to your local animal shelter. She loved her CATS!!!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 13, 2020