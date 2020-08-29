Joanne Zaccone JordanAug. 12, 1931 - Aug. 26, 2020Resident of Fuquay-Varina, North CarolinaJoanne Zaccone Jordan quietly passed away two weeks after her 89th birthday. Her knowledge, wide ranging interests and positive attitude were a source of enjoyment and inspiration to all who knew her. Joanne's interests included travel, medicine, opera, symphony, and her family heritage.Joanne was born in Madison, Wisconsin. In her late teens she moved to Santa Barbara, CA. After obtaining a nursing degree, Joanne moved to Berkeley, CA, where she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California. It was then she met her husband, Robert R. (Bob) Jordan. Before moving to North Carolina to be near her son's family, Joanne lived in Los Gatos for more than 30 years. She had a long, satisfying and successful nursing career in the Silicon Valley. In retirement, Joanne and Bob enjoyed cultural events and travel. They regularly attended the San Francisco Symphony and traveled extensively, visiting numerous European countries, Africa, Russia and Brazil's Amazon region. Joanne especially enjoyed visits to Sicily, from which her family immigrated.Mrs. Jordan is survived by sons John M. Jordan, Theresa DiVenti and grandchild Katherine of Washington D.C. and Kevin R. Jordan, Melissa Jordan and grandchildren Jacqueline and Mitchell of Apex, NC.