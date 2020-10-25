John (João) Inacio Gonsalves
July 28, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Santa Clara
Born on July 28, 1929 in Rosais, São Jorge, Azores to Jose Silveira Gonsalves and Maria Inacio Silveira. João Inacio Gonsalves passed away on October 18, 2020. Predeceased 6 months earlier by his wife, Maria Julia Gonsalves, of 61 years. He is survived by his son John B. Gonsalves (Rose), and two grandsons Andrew and Jacob all from Santa Clara, California. He also leaves behind his brother Jose Gonsalves of Los Banos, California, sister Celeste Bettencourt (Vital) of Rosais, São Jorge, Azores, brother-in-law Jose Sanches and sister-in-law Filomena Goncalves both of Santa Clara, California.
He was a regularly active member of the Portuguese community and he enjoyed playing cards and having dinner parties with friends. Traveling long distances to play a good "sueca" game would not be out of the question. Everyone in the neighborhood enjoyed watching him go on his bicycle riding adventures well into his late 80's. His stories of his times in the Azores and funny jokes will continue to brighten the lives of his beloved family.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Clare's Parish. An empty "third pew on the left" on Sundays would trigger numerous calls from the congregation. His generosity to the church and various non-profits touched many.
Our family appreciate everyone that kept in contact with him since March and kept his spirits high while visiting restrictions were in place. We are grateful for the countless people that have reached out to offer their condolences. We wish to thank the staff at Villa Fontana and the team at Kaiser Santa Clara for their wonderful care.
Visitation will be held between 1:00-2:00 pm on October 30, 2020, at the Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, followed by a gravesite service for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.
The family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice
