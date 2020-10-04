Joaquin Jack Martin
October 4, 1921 - September 15, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Joaquin Jack Martin at rest in Mountain View. 98 years of age. Born in San Leandro, CA. Loving Father of Mark, Chris, and Phillip Martin. Joaquin, known as Jack to his friends, ascended into heaven at home in Mtn. View. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Helen. He will be remembered for his energy, dancing, and gentle spirit. He graduated from San Leandro High. He served in the Army, and retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 35 years. He enjoyed dancing with his wife Helen, and fishing with his boys. Also survived by Annie, the grandkids, and numerous nieces & nephews.