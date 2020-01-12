|
Job Lopez Reyes
December 2, 1944 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Job Lopez, age 75, of Mountain View, passed away on January 3, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. He was a pillar of both his family and community, and dedicated his life to the people and causes fortunate enough to capture his generous heart.
Job was born in Durango, Mexico on December 2, 1944 to Marcelino Lopez and Rosa Reyes. He immigrated to the United States in 1974 and settled in Mountain View. As he often told people years later, he came to United States with the intent of only staying six months, but life and God had other plans for him.
After arriving in Mountain View, Job enrolled in community college and joined Hewlett Packard as a computer operator in 1977. During this time, he also started a successful gardening business that he continued to manage until his passing. It was also in Mountain View that he started his own family and helped raise his two daughters, Emily and Lilia.
But what Job was most known for was his dedication to his Catholic faith and the fight for social justice in his community. In 1996, he co-founded what is now the Mountain View Day Worker Center that helps to provide day laborers safe and dignified working arrangements. Since then, he led numerous other community initiatives to secure rights for the less fortunate, including movements for immigration reform and affordable housing.
Everyone who knew Job knew that his dedication to service was inexhaustible, including at the individual level. He would drop everything at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand or ear to family or friends in need. He will be profoundly missed by all who were lucky to call him dad, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Job is survived by his daughters, Emily and Lilia Lopez, as well as his grandchildren, Maxwell and Thatcher Tang. He is also survived by his sister, Micaelina Lopez Reyes; son-in-law, Andrew Tang, and a loving extended family in both Mexico and the United States. He is preceded in death by his parents and six of his brothers and sisters.
Friends and family are invited to a rosary on Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 PM at St. Joseph's Church in Mountain View, and a funeral mass, also at St. Joseph's Church, on January 17 at 11 AM. Burial will follow at 1 PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. The family asks that guests RSVP to [email protected] indicating which events they plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Mountain View Day Worker Center, www.dayworkercentermv.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020