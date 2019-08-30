|
Jodene Willie Grilli
1924 - 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jodene W. Grilli passed away in San Jose at the age of 95. Jodene was born in McMinnville, Tennessee and moved to San Jose in 1936. Her parents were Mike and Cartie Newby (deceased). Jodene was 1 of 5 children; Georgie Ruth, Irene, Johnny Clarence and Annie Evelyn (all deceased). Jodene met the love of her life Guido "Larry" Grilli when she was 14 years old and they were married three years later. They were farmers and Jodene used to sell fruit and vegetables and drive the streets of San Francisco pulling a small trailer behind her cadillac selling zucchini for $1.00 a box. Jodene and Larry worked hard and raised 3 children together; Ken Grilli, Jean Seabert (deceased) and Dorothy Mifsud, their family grew to have many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Jodene loved playing the slot machines in Reno, camping at the beach, making her famously delicious fried chicken, and she was always ready to go shopping. She loved and welcomed everyone to her home friends and family, and every friend became her family. Jodene's siblings passed away early in life leaving her as an only child but her husband's sister Julia Ferrari filled that space and gave her the love and support of a sister.
Jodene was a loving compassionate person who had a gift for making people feel special and loved - she will be greatly missed by all who have touched her life.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Chapel Service Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Entombment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose.
We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Bellerose Senior Living for the loving tender care and assistance they gave Jodene.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2019