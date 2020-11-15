1/
Joe Collonge
1944 - 2020
Formerly of Los Gatos
Joe Collonge, died on Sunday, October 25, in Ashland, Oregon. Born on August 10, 1944 in Palo Alto, Joe was the eldest child of Nan and Perry Collonge. After living back East in the early 50's, the family returned to Los Gatos where the Collonge's had lived since the 1920's. Joe attended University Ave School and graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1962. After attending Stanford, he followed in his father's footsteps and distinguished himself as an electrical engineer in both Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. In 2008, Joe and his wife Jean retired to Ashland, Oregon where they got involved in many aspects of the community, particularly OSF, and restored a beautiful bungalow in the Railroad District.
Sadly, Jean passed away in 2013. Joe married Sally Klein in 2014 and had the additional joy of having four of his six children relocate to the Ashland area. Joe was a warm, generous man, full of life, with a great intellect and even better sense of humor. He loved to be creative and was involved in many theater productions in the Bay Area. His greatest love was his family and he was so proud of his six children and six grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Sally, his children Louis, Carrie, Genevieve, Perry, Chelsea and Sarah, and his sister Nancy.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
