Joe H. Yee

April 16, 1927 - February 15, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Joe H. Yee passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family. After being a resident of San Jose for 54 years, he moved to The Terraces of Los Gatos retirement community in July 2013. He enjoyed a full life and his infectious smile and gentle manner will be missed by all.

Joe was born in Walnut Grove, CA and went back to Shekkei, Zhongshan, China at the age of 2 with his family. With the help of one of his 10 siblings, he returned to California in his early 20s. He lived in Los Angeles and worked in the grocery business. Joe met Dora Louie from Victoria, B.C., Canada who was visiting a relative in Niles, CA. After a year of courtship, they married in February 1958 in Victoria. Joe & Dora lived in Niles for a year before settling in San Jose where they opened up a corner grocery store, Yee's Market, on N. 17th Street and Empire in San Jose. They started their family and raised a son, Danny. After 8 years, they sold their successful business and purchased their first home and invested in real estate; shortly after they had their daughter, Wanda. For the next 15 years, Joe worked as a grocery clerk for Dick's Supermarkets and was a member of the Retail Clerks Union Local 428. Unfortunately, during this time, Joe and Dora experienced the tragic loss of their son, Danny, at the age of 20 in 1979. While working full-time, Joe partnered with Dora for many years to provide affordable and clean rental units to prospective tenants in South San Jose. In 1985, Joe's hard work paid off as it led to early retirement from the grocery business and union. This enabled Joe to enjoy many family vacations, focus on his real estate investments and eventually care for his grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dora Yee; his devoted daughter, Wanda Yee Wong (Alton); his beloved grandchildren Marisa Danielle Yee Wong & Eric Anthony Yee Wong and his many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother Gum Team Yee and Lee Shee Yee as well as his 10 siblings: Kwon, Johnson, Henry, Ronald, David, Albert, Harold, Marian, May, & Mabel.

Friends and family are invited to services Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1pm at the Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park – Chapel of the Oaks, 300 Curtner Ave. in San Jose. Burial service to follow. (408) 297-2447. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to the .





View the online memorial for Joe H. Yee Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary