Joe PiazzaNovember 4, 1934 - April 15, 2020San JoseJoe Piazza, mostly known as "Papa Joe" in recent decades, passed away soon after being diagnosed with cancer. He is so very missed.Our Dad was humble. He valued people who were motherly and fatherly to more than just their own children. He admired people who worked hard and demonstrated consideration towards others. He was kind, smart, polite, silly, and empathetic. When he spoke, sincerity poured from him. He was the center of our family, although he never viewed himself this way.Born East Palo Alto, he was eldest of 5 children and he was a caretaker of many by the age of 5. He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1952 and went directly into the Navy with his goal being an education after service. After returning from the Korean War he met his goal by acquiring an education at San Jose State University. His children's Grandfather, Papa Gene, and grandson, Zachary Gene, also graduated from SJSU. Joe went directly into business after college, partnering with Olga and Gene Rocky in the development of Rocky Cycle.He spent his career at Rocky Cycle while raising his family in Saratoga.Our Dad was a "Husband" to Judith; "Dad" to Laurie, Terri ,and Joe; "Father in Law" to Justin and Debbie, "Brother" to Willie, Toddy, Marnye and Butch, and "Papa Joe" to Zach, Tess, Meg, Joey, Nicky, and Ally. He was truly beloved.Godspeed Dad.Los Gatos Memorial Park