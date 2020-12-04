Joel "Joe" CamachoOctober 28, 2020Resident of San JoseJoel "Joe" Camacho passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 82, in his hometown of San Jose. The simplest pleasures in life brought him great joy. He loved a quiet evening watching his beloved 49ers and Giants. Joel enjoyed writing songs & poems, creating metal sculptures and relaxing at the piano. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. Joel is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Elizabeth Begonia (Doug) & Tammy Peterson (James); (son Joel Jr., deceased); grandchildren: Anthony, Victoria, Douglas Jr., Joseph, Alyssa, Yoshi & Ryan; great-children: Lea, Richard & Delilah; siblings: Linda Miller, Frank Camacho Jr., William Camacho (deceased), David Camacho, Margie Thompson, Richard Camacho (deceased) and Deborah Bustamante.