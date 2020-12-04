1/1
Joel "Joe" Camacho
Joel "Joe" Camacho
October 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Joel "Joe" Camacho passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 82, in his hometown of San Jose. The simplest pleasures in life brought him great joy. He loved a quiet evening watching his beloved 49ers and Giants. Joel enjoyed writing songs & poems, creating metal sculptures and relaxing at the piano. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. Joel is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Elizabeth Begonia (Doug) & Tammy Peterson (James); (son Joel Jr., deceased); grandchildren: Anthony, Victoria, Douglas Jr., Joseph, Alyssa, Yoshi & Ryan; great-children: Lea, Richard & Delilah; siblings: Linda Miller, Frank Camacho Jr., William Camacho (deceased), David Camacho, Margie Thompson, Richard Camacho (deceased) and Deborah Bustamante.


View the online memorial for Joel "Joe" Camacho

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
