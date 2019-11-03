|
John A. Biberdorf
Resident of Los Altos
John A. Biberdorf, an aerospace engineer who was part of a team that developed early space satellites, maker of prize-winning pickles, lover of dogs and ducks, military historian, and resident of Los Altos for 56 years, died on Sept. 17 at age 92.
John was born on Nov. 20, 1926 in Kampeska, South Dakota to Ernestine (Hine) Biberdorf and Arthur C. Biberdorf, who both emigrated from Ukraine in the late 1800s. Family lore says John, the seventh of eight children, was born on a sled on the way to the doctor. John was preceded in death by his 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Ann Sibbet (husband John Sibbet) of Sacramento and Jean Biberdorf of San Jose, and his wife of 66 years, Vinnie Biberdorf of Los Altos.
A memorial will be held Sunday, November 10th at 1 p.m. at the Garden House at Shoup Park, 400 University Avenue, Los Altos. For additional information please visit: spanglermortuary.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019