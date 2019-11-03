Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
(650) 948-6619
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden House at Shoup Park
400 University Avenue
Los Altos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Biberdorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Biberdorf


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Biberdorf Obituary
John A. Biberdorf
Resident of Los Altos
John A. Biberdorf, an aerospace engineer who was part of a team that developed early space satellites, maker of prize-winning pickles, lover of dogs and ducks, military historian, and resident of Los Altos for 56 years, died on Sept. 17 at age 92.
John was born on Nov. 20, 1926 in Kampeska, South Dakota to Ernestine (Hine) Biberdorf and Arthur C. Biberdorf, who both emigrated from Ukraine in the late 1800s. Family lore says John, the seventh of eight children, was born on a sled on the way to the doctor. John was preceded in death by his 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Ann Sibbet (husband John Sibbet) of Sacramento and Jean Biberdorf of San Jose, and his wife of 66 years, Vinnie Biberdorf of Los Altos.
A memorial will be held Sunday, November 10th at 1 p.m. at the Garden House at Shoup Park, 400 University Avenue, Los Altos. For additional information please visit: spanglermortuary.com.


View the online memorial for John A. Biberdorf
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spangler Mortuaries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -