John A. Bottini
Resident of San Carlos
John A. Bottini, age 90 years passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Josephine of 63 ½ years, his daughter Carla Bottini Zanette (Chris), son Anthony Bottini (Pepper), his four grandchildren Christina Zanette Steach (Brian), Joe Zanette (Jamila), Allyson Bottini (Josh Maston), Cathleen Bottini, and 2 great grandchildren Elsa & Dominic Steach.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thurs. March 14th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 880 Tamarack Ave., San Carlos. Entombment Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory are preferred to Corpus Christi Monastery, 215 Oak Grove Ave., Menlo Park, Ca 94025.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019