John A. Kirtland

November 1, 1928 - April 22, 2019

San Jose

John Kirtland, known to friends as "Jak," died at home on April 22nd, just three weeks after celebrating his 64th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in San Luis Obispo, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his early teens. After high school, he attended Stanford University, where he studied electrical engineering and was a member of the both the Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society and the Theta Delta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation in 1951, he received a commission in the United States Navy, was stationed at Pearl Harbor, and served with the Seabees during the Korean War. He loved the Navy, staying in the Reserves for an additional 30 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. While serving in Hawaii he met his future wife, Betty Cochran. They married in 1955 and lived in San Jose where Jak spent four decades working at FMC.

Jak always dedicated himself to any endeavor he pursued. Throughout his life he was actively involved in many organizations including Rotary, WESCON, IEEE and the First Congregational Church of San Jose. He also appreciated the value of education. Believing in continual learning for himself and others propelled him to serve as a dedicated volunteer for several years at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose.

He will be dearly missed by many, including his wife Betty, sons Kirt (Cindy) and Steve (Cindy), and grandchildren Ryan and Hannah (Alex) Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 2:00PM at the First Congregational Church of San Jose located at 1980 Hamilton Avenue.





View the online memorial for John A. Kirtland Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary