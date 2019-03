John Allen Bowles

December 10, 1924 ~ February 6, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Allen Bowles passed away on February 6, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1924 in Washburn, Wisconsin to Russell and Elizabeth Bowles. He served in World War II in the China Burma India Theater with the Signal Corps branch of the Army. He married Betty Christiansen (Chris) in New York on December 21, 1948. They lived in Venezuela, Cuba, New York and Connecticut before coming to Saratoga in 1972. Allen and Chris exchanged their 50th Anniversary vows at the Saratoga Presbyterian Church with Dick Spencer presiding. Allen was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He leaves behind his son Timothy Bowles and wife Donna of Preston, Connecticut; his daughters Jennifer Burt and Andrea Wagnon of Saratoga, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Allen and Chris shared many wonderful moments during their marriage and he was especially proud and privileged to have shared the last two years of Chris's life before she passed away. Allen was a loving, caring person to all of his family and they will miss him so very much. He was interred on February 12th at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga with prayers, military honors and his family gathered together.





