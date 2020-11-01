John BakerJanuary 30, 1947 - October 20, 2020San JoseJohn Lee Baker, 73, of San Jose, passed away on October 20, 2020 after a second battle with Multiple Myeloma.John was born on January 30, 1947 to Raymond & Terry Baker in Pasco, WA. After graduating from Sunnyvale High in 1965, he went on to serve two years in the US Army, one of which was in Vietnam. He earned his B.S. degree in Accounting from San Jose State University in 1975.In 1966, while on a blind date, John met the love of his life, Diana Miller. They wed in 1970, and during their 50 years of marriage, they raised three wonderful children, Justin, Brian, & Kristina.John was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Justin, Brian, Kristina, and Diana and always tried his best to support them.John was also passionate about sports and could often be found playing softball with the Vintage Senior Softball league when he wasn't working. He spent 40 years as a technical recruiter, where he worked for many Silicon Valley Tech companies.Anyone who knew John knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. His infectious laugh, smile, and humor will forever be missed. John was predeceased by his parents, Raymond & Terry Baker. He is survived by wife, Diana, his children Justin Baker, Brian Baker (Arlene) and Kristina Gordon (Dennis), as well as his grandchildren Lily Gordon, Cooper Gordon, & Isaiah Baker. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas Baker, Susan Patton, and Mary Baker Robins & in-laws Sabine Miller and Ed Mendez. Loving nieces & nephews are Rolando Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Jessica Patton, Rachel Correia (Nick), Michael Robins, and Jason Robins.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Due to Covid-19, a family service has been arranged.