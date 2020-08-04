John BarbagelataSept. 17, 1960 - June 29, 2020Oahu, HawaiiJohn Virgil Barbagelata passed away in the loving care of his brother Mike on June 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born September 17, 1960 to Lois Theresa Barbagelata and Verginio Giacinto Barbagelata at St. Mary's hospital in San Francisco, California. When John was 2 years old the family moved to San Carlos, Ca where he was raised with his sister Lisa and brother Mike. John played the trumpet and as a member of the Serra High School band he recorded a record with his fellow band members which was a special experience for him. After graduating from Serra, John joined the Army where he served at various bases in the United States and Germany and was trained to be a diesel mechanic. After being honorably discharged from the Army, John returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where he worked for Black Mountain Spring Water as a diesel mechanic. In later years, John worked at a local grocery store and eventually moved to Fresno California in the early 2000's. John traveled to northern Italy to meet some of his cousins and to tour the country that all of his grandparents immigrated from in the early 1900's. In 2017 John moved to Hawaii to live with his brother Mike.John is preceded in death by his mother and father and is survived by his sister, Lisa Macrina (Joe) of Nevada City, California and brother Michael Barbagelata of Oahu, Hawaii as well as cousins in the San Francisco area and northern Italy.Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and hospice care providers who cared for John during his illness. Lisa especially thanks her brother Mike for all of the care and support that he gave to John during his last years.