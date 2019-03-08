|
|
John Bennett Rodman
Sept. 18, 1962 - Feb. 15, 2019
Resident of San Jose
John unexpectedly passed away, having lived a fulfilling life. John will be missed by many, including his wife Kelly, daughter Julianna, and son Anthony. He also leaves behind his parents Bill and Marilyn Rodman, siblings Joe, Ann Rodriguez (Dave), Jean-Marie West (Paul), and Jim (Judith), father in-law Tony Branco, brother and sister in-law Scott and Alexandra Branco, along with nieces, nephews, and friends. John grew up in Mountain View, graduated from SJSU, and was a successful CPA. He loved to walk his dog Kona, cheer on Bay Area teams, and go on family adventures. His service will be held at Mitty High School's chapel on Mar. 16th at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mitty would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for John Bennett Rodman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2019