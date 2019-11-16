|
|
John Blaine
March 27, 1944 - October 17, 2019
Los Gatos
John Thomas Blaine passed away on Thursday, October 17th 2019 with family and longtime friend Joanne Mitani at the VA hospital in Palo Alto.
Spending much of his formative years in Kansas City Missouri, John was inducted into the US Army on 18 Apr 1968 where he attained the rank of Specialist as a Combat Engineer.
After serving in the US Army, John continued with his education earning a Bachelor's Degree. He also continued enjoying his new found love of travel. He moved to California and joined the burgeoning tech industry. He also continued his leisure pursuits especially those involving physical activity and became a bicycle enthusiast which he enjoyed until his death.
John was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Blaine & Esther Wheelan Blaine, brother Lee Blaine, niece Suzy Wiederholt and nephew-in law Brian Velasco
John leaves behind the following family:
sister Roberta & Joseph Wiederholt
nephew William Wiederholt
nephew Dave & Deneen Wiederholt
grand-nephew Zack Wiederholt & Ashely and children Makenna and Makenzie
grand-nephew Josh Wiederholt
grand-niece Chantel Wiederholt
niece Patti Velasco
grand-niece Brooke & William Cowens and children Chance, Jordyn and Raelynn
grand-niece Caytlynn Wiederholt & Travis
grand-nephew Jacob Wiederholt
sister-in-law April Blaine
niece Jessica Blaine & Naris Vipatapat and child Riley
nephew Patrick Blaine
sister Diana & Moe Boll
sister Karen Blaine
sister Rita Stringberg, niece Tina Stringberg and child Sebastian
and longtime friend Joanne Mitani
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Spangler Mortuary Los Altos at 11:00 am, 17 November 2019, 399 So. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022 with a Private Burial. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either Turing Wheels for Kids or at Good Karma Bicycles for more information, contact Joanne Mitani.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019