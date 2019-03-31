John Braskamp

February 10, 1959 - March 14, 2019

Resident of Atherton, CA

John Braskamp, loving husband, father, son, and brother, passed away on March 14, 2019, at the age of 60. John is survived by his wife Gloria, his two children, Ana Cristina and John, his brother Andrew (Case), and his mother, Joan (Jody) Braskamp.

John was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 10, 1959, to Bernard (Bernie) and Jody Braskamp. He moved several times during his childhood, landing in Brussels, Belgium for high school and picking up countless close friends along the way. John came back to the United States to attend Trinity College, where he received a B.A. in Economics and played varsity football.

The summer of 1985, John met Gloria, the love of his life. They were engaged within the year and married a year later. John was a devoted husband and father. His family was his top priority. And his love, care, and kindness extended to his friends. Those close to John will remember him as someone who was fiercely loyal and compassionate, a man of integrity and humor, who loved his family and friends above all.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at the Church of the Nativity at 11 am on Thursday, May 30, with a private, family-only burial to follow. There will be a private reception at 2 pm for friends and family.





