John Burnside

Belmont

Saturday, May 4, 2019, John Burnside, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. John was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1943 to James and Florence (Everhart) Burnside. After moving to Downers Grove, Illinois in his infancy, John became a permanent Bay Area resident at the age of 10 when they moved to San Carlos. A commercial aircraft mechanic since the age of 18, John put his love of airplanes and "fixing things" to work for United Airlines at SFO for 41 years. On June 27, 1965 he married his wife of 54 years, Janis Lorain Brown. Together they raised their two children, Charles and Jacquelyn, who he imbued with his good work ethic and passions for science, nature and music. Those who knew John could find him in his workshop ready to fix their broken cars for a smile and a beer. In retirement, John enjoyed long walks with Janis and camping & fishing with friends and family. He is survived by his wife and two children, as well as four grandchildren, Zachary Fred Steele, Anderson John Steele, Alexis Karlie Burnside, and William Jonathan Burnside.

A Parlor Service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 12pm with visitation at 11am. Interment will be 3pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.





