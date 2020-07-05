1/1
John C. Housley
1947 - 2020
April 28, 1947 - June 29, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
John C. Housley, a true friend to every person he met, passed away on June 29th, surrounded by his family.
John lived the life that people wish for: a happy childhood gaining street smarts and an unbelievable knack for nature in Hot Springs, Arkansas, a successful career that allowed him to travel the world, and most importantly to him, a strong network of family and close friends that continue his legacy.
In 1971, John ventured west to California, where he built an extremely successful career in the semiconductor industry. As a pioneer in Silicon Valley, John did more than just start or build successful companies. His true talent and lasting impact was teaching and mentoring people throughout his journey, helping them find success and peace in their own lives.
He would highlight that the best part of moving to California was meeting his wife of 46 years and starting the family that filled him with so much pride.
John always had time to give back to the community, whether it was as a Los Gatos little league coach, a leader on the Los Gatos Library Board, the Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce and Rotary International, or through his passion with the Salvation Army. He was given the honor of being recognized by the Salvation Army as a Lifetime Advisory Board Member for his nearly 40 years of outstanding impact serving those in need.
John is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his sons, Andy (wife, Heather) and Robert (wife, Mimi); granddaughter, Corinne; nephew and niece, Brian and Brittany; and his childhood best friend Bobby Greenberg (wife, Suzy). His family, friends, and community will remember his impact forever.
John's immediate family celebrated his life in a service on July 3rd. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the existing "Salvation Army John Housley Endowment", which will be used to further his legacy of giving back.
Checks can be sent to:
The Salvation Army: John Housley Endowment of Santa Clara County
Address: 832 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107


View the online memorial for John C. Housley



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 2, 2020
A wonderful warm gentlemen. Met him in 2000 finally (worked in same industry as him for years and heard about him). We met for 2+ hrs for coffee in Los Gatos, and he gave me career advice. He had great stories from Semiconductor Industy. A big loss, my condolences to his family.
Gary Flores
Acquaintance
