John Charles LungaroSeptember 3, 2020Resident of San JoseIt is with great sadness that the family of John Charles Lungaro announces his passing on September 3, 2020. John leaves behind Mary Lungaro, his beloved wife of sixty-five years. He also leaves behind two devoted sons, Robert and James and daughter(s) in law Tina and Cynthia, four adoring grandchildren, John-Paul, Patricia, Michelle and Ian. Also John leaves behind two loving great grandchildren Calvin and Amelia.John was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930. He attended Hirsch High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. John is a decorated veteran - sailor and radioman, having honorably served his country in the Korean War from 1950-1953. John graduated from Chicago Teachers College with a BA in education and earned his MA from Santa Clara University. He taught special education in the Cupertino Union School District for more than 30 years. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.May he rest in peace. In light of the Covid 19 pandemic, a celebration of John's life will be announced and held at a later date.