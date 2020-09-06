1/1
John Charles Lungaro
1930 - 2020
John Charles Lungaro
September 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of John Charles Lungaro announces his passing on September 3, 2020. John leaves behind Mary Lungaro, his beloved wife of sixty-five years. He also leaves behind two devoted sons, Robert and James and daughter(s) in law Tina and Cynthia, four adoring grandchildren, John-Paul, Patricia, Michelle and Ian. Also John leaves behind two loving great grandchildren Calvin and Amelia.
John was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930. He attended Hirsch High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. John is a decorated veteran - sailor and radioman, having honorably served his country in the Korean War from 1950-1953. John graduated from Chicago Teachers College with a BA in education and earned his MA from Santa Clara University. He taught special education in the Cupertino Union School District for more than 30 years. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
May he rest in peace. In light of the Covid 19 pandemic, a celebration of John's life will be announced and held at a later date.


View the online memorial for John Charles Lungaro

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
My Dad was a good man, who honored his Mother and Father. He loved his Family - Wife, Sons, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren as well as his Brothers, Sisters-in-Law, and many cousins. Dad was a good Catholic man, always operating in a Christian manner to assist those less fortunate. My Dad helped grammar students in a public school setting for more than 30 years, had many cherished friends and colleagues, and loved life with all of its responsibilities and joys. I'll miss my Dad dearly. May the Lord Jesus go out to meet him with many angels and saints. And may my Dad hear those wonderful words from His Lord: "Well done, well done, my good and faithful servant. Enter now into the joy of Thy Lord." Amen
Robert Lungaro
Son
