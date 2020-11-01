John Charles MundaySept. 13, 1936 - Oct. 8, 2020Wellington, NVJohn died peacefully at his home in Wellington, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 84.John was raised by his parents, Alfred and Lois (Beers) Munday, with his three brothers; James, David and Robert. He graduated from Palo Alto High School and later earned his BA in Business from San Jose State where he met his life partner, Mary. John and Mary had five children whom they raised in San Jose while John worked for Industrial Tube & Steel. John stayed active in coaching his two sons in Little League and Pony League baseball.John retired in Wellington, NV where he enjoyed time with friends and family and volunteering as Treasurer for the Smith Valley Friends of the Library and Parks & Recreation Boards. He also volunteered at the Smith Valley Community Hall alongside his best friend and wife, Mary.An American Vet and avid sports fan, John was a fan and supporter of SJSU athletics, The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; Mary, his five children; Suzanne, Sam, Sara (Gilbert), Jennifer (Bill) and Joshua (Lisa); grandchildren; Katie, Bryan, Juliana, Cassidy, Chloe, Emily & Heath, and his brother; Bob.The family will hold a private celebration in Wellington.