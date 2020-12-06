1/
John Craig Henning
1944 - 2020
John Craig Henning
Dec. 22, 1944 - Nov. 23, 2020
Resident of Tacoma
John Henning passed away on November 23, 2020, in Tacoma Washington with family by his side.
Born and raised in the South Bay Area, Dad was employed for 50 years in the grocery industry, from beginning at Safeway in 1966 until his retirement from driving a Pepperidge Farm truck in 2016. He was a long time member of the San Jose Symphonic Choir, and enjoyed numerous trips abroad to perform with them.
Thank you to all who had befriended our Dad over the years. He was a very loyal friend, and had maintained close ties to friends from childhood all the way through to the new friends he had made after moving to Tacoma in 2016.
Our Dad will be greatly missed by his two sons Eric (Renee) and Adam (Jeanette), his grandchildren (Joshua, Emily, Lauren and Julia), his sister Cathie Mueting and her family, and by all who knew him. Due to Covid we do not have a service planned, but we ask that you think about our Dad the next time you eat a Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, see a 49er touchdown, or see a San Jose Shark goal.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the San Jose Symphonic choir.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
